Marlene SaylorEast Manchester Twp. - Marlene E. Saylor, age 62, of East Manchester Township, Mount Wolf, died at 12:36 AM Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the York Hospital. She was the wife of David L. Saylor.Born February 14, 1958 in Johnstown, she was a daughter of JoAnne E. (Yoder) Lepley, and her husband Thomas, of Strinestown, and the late James Harbaugh. She was a 1976 graduate of Northeastern High School, and was a member of the Passionate Church in Lancaster.Mrs. Saylor is also survived by three sons, David K. King, and his wife Victoria, of Mount Wolf, Michael G. King, his wife Marie "Nicole", of Vicksburg, Mississippi, and Matthew D. Saylor, and his wife Mallory, of Iowa City, Iowa; two daughters, Rachel E. Aldinger, of Mount Wolf, and Lisa M. Saylor, and her significant other, Kanard Jamerson, of Strinestown; a stepson, Benjamin L. Saylor, of Donora; 11 grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; one brother, Jeff Garlesky; and four sisters, Debra Garlesky, Lira King, Thomasine Stewart, and Coleen Turner. She was also preceded in death by her former spouse, Galen King.Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 AM Monday, June 29, 2020 at William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester. Viewings will be 4-6:00 PM Sunday and 10-11:00 AM Monday. Burial will be in Strinestown Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to Passionate Church, 160 School House Road, Lancaster, Pennsylvania 17603.