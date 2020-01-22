Resources
Marlet Edward Hanna Sr.

Marlet Edward Hanna Sr. Obituary
Marlet Edward Hanna, Sr.

YORK HAVEN - Marlet Edward Hanna, Sr., 77, of York Haven, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Mary (Bowers) Hanna for 56 years.

Marlet was born June 2, 1942, in Strinestown and was the son of the late Lloyd and Mabel (Doyle) Hanna.

He graduated from Northeastern High School in Manchester and was employed for over 30 years with Cooper Tools, formerly Campbell Chain. He enjoyed fishing and yard sale-ing in retirement.

In addition to his wife, Mary, he is survived by his sons, Marlet Hanna, Jr. of Reading, Jeffrey S. Hanna of Red Lion; his daughter, Tiffany Anderson of York Haven; 4 grandchildren; 1 great grandson and his brothers, Johnny Hanna, James Hanna, Sr. and Gene Hanna.

Services and burial for Marlet will be private.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
