Marlin A. ShenkWindsor - Marlin A. Shenk, 59, died on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Wellspan York Hospital.He was the husband of Kimberly (Reynolds) Shenk, sharing 34 years of marriage.Marlin was born in York County on July 14, 1961, son of the late Wilbert Frey and Laura Shenk Frey.Marlin liked to walk and not wear shoes.In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Laura Brown and husband, Ricky and Sara Gohn and husband, Alex; two grandchildren, Noah and Aurora Gohn; three sisters, Connie Dravk, Vicky Forry, and Karen Klinedinst-Elslager; a brother, David Shenk; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Shenk, his nephew, Donny, and his step dad, Manuel Shenk.Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Harrisburg Area, 7790 Grayson Road, Harrisburg, PA 17111.Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.