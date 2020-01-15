|
|
Marlin Lester Reitz
York - Marlin Lester Reitz, 90, of York, passed away on January 14, 2020, at the Autumn House East, York.
He was born in Leck Kill on July 2, 1929, a son of the late Stella and A. Lester Reitz.
He was a member of Zeredith Lodge 451 since 1974, Friends and Neighbors Fan Club, Rambling Sam's, and J.G. Travelers. Marlin retired from Esab in 1992 after 32 years of service. He was married to his late wife Grace Reitz for 49 and half years..
Marlin is survived by his daughter, Ann (Ben Johnson) Murrow of York, PA; son, Gary (Joan Gibson) Reitz of Chandler, AZ; brother, Earl Reitz; sister, Margaret Heckert; two grandchildren, Andrew (Sarah) Murrow, Jason (Ashley) Murrow both of Red Lion; three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Brian Murrow, and a sister, Hilda Hoch.
A viewing will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at Saint John's Lutheran Church, Leck Kill, PA.
Funeral Ceremony will be held on January 20, 2020 at 12:00 pm from the Church.
Interment will take place in the St John's Lutheran Church Cemetery, Leck Kill, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Saint John's Lutheran Church, Leck Kill, PA.
James A. Reed Funeral Home, Pillow is in charge of the arrangements. To sign the on line guest book, or to post a picture of Marlin, visit www.reedfh.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020