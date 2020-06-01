Marlyn E. Hursh
York - Marlyn E. Hursh, 86, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at Manor Care North. He was the husband of Shirley A. (Leese) Hursh to whom he was happily married for 65 years.
Born October 15, 1933 in York, a son of the late Marie (Miller) Dressel and Leroy Hursh, he was a 1952 graduate of William Penn Senior High School. Mr. Hursh then enlisted in the US Navy where he served as an electrician during The Korean War. He had retired from Lever Brother's Industrial in New York City. Mr. Hursh was a member of Shiloh Lutheran Church; Shiloh American Legion, West York VFW, Korean War Veterans Assoc. and various social clubs in York. He was a former member of York Optimist Club. His Masonic affiliations include, F & AM Blue Lodge, Tall Cedars of Lebanon and White Rose Clown Club. Marlyn was an avid fly fisherman, loved sprint car and motor cross racing, and was a mechanic for his son's motor cross events.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Hursh is survived by two sons, Dain E. and wife Tish Hursh of West York and M. Scott and wife Kay Hursh of Wrightsville; four grandchildren, Gregory, Jonathan, Christian and Hailie; a great granddaughter; and his sister in law, Thelma Hursh of York. He was preceded in death by a brother, Richard L. Hursh.
Tribute services will be private with Masonic rites presented by F & AM Blue Lodge. Burial will be in Mt. Rose Cemetery with full military honors presented by York County Veterans Honor Guard. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Road, York is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.