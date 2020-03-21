Services
Jefferson - Marlyn D. Stauffer, age 78, passed away on March 20, 2020 at York Hospital after a courageous battle with Pancreatic Cancer. He was the loving husband of Darlene E. (Hoff) Stauffer; together they shared over 56 years of marriage. He was devoted to his family. His grandson Ayden was the highlight of his life.

Marlyn was born in Jefferson on September 2, 1941 and was the son of the late Delphus Stauffer and Pauline (Hoke) Stauffer. He graduated from Spring Grove High School class of 1959 and also from the Williamsport Technical Institute. He worked as a mechanical engineer throughout his career, most recently retiring after 26 years from Campbell Cooper Tools.

He was a longtime member of St. Paul Zeigler's Lutheran Church in Seven Valleys, where he volunteered for many years. He also volunteered for the Jefferson Fire Co., Jefferson Borough, the Red Cross in York County and was a Past Master of Patmos Lodge # 348 Hanover F&AM.

In addition to wife Darlene, he is survived by daughter Sherri Price, son-in-law Timothy of Lancaster and grandson Ayden, son Eric of New Kingston PA, brother Rodney, sister Lucille Fishel, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by grandson Devin Price, brothers Carson, Junior, Dwight and sister Janet Krebs.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Services are under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the , 314 Good Dr., Lancaster PA 17603 or St. Paul Zeigler's Lutheran Church.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
