Marlyn Stauffer

Marlyn StaufferJefferson - Marlyn D. Stauffer, age 78, passed away on March 20, 2020. He is survived by his wife Darlene E. Stauffer.An outdoor memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Paul's (Zeiglers) Lutheran Church, 4258 Zeiglers Church Rd., Seven Valleys PA 17360. There will also be a Masonic Service at 10:00 AM just prior to the service. Please bring a lawn chair if you plan to attend. If you would prefer to participate via Zoom, please call 717-309-8033 for invitation information on the Zoom link.Due to COVID-19 guidelines and in compliance with health and public safety directives, those attending the service will be required to wear masks and social distance.