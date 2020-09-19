1/
Marlyn Stauffer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marlyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marlyn Stauffer

Jefferson - Marlyn D. Stauffer, age 78, passed away on March 20, 2020. He is survived by his wife Darlene E. Stauffer.

An outdoor memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Paul's (Zeiglers) Lutheran Church, 4258 Zeiglers Church Rd., Seven Valleys PA 17360. There will also be a Masonic Service at 10:00 AM just prior to the service. Please bring a lawn chair if you plan to attend. If you would prefer to participate via Zoom, please call 717-309-8033 for invitation information on the Zoom link.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines and in compliance with health and public safety directives, those attending the service will be required to wear masks and social distance.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Memorial service
10:00 AM
St. Paul's (Zeiglers) Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
175 N. Main Street
Spring Grove, PA 17362
717-225-1677
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved