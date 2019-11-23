Services
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
902 Mount Rose Avenue
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-9211
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
902 Mount Rose Avenue
York, PA 17403
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
902 Mount Rose Avenue
York, PA 17403
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marsha Snyder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marsha C. Snyder

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marsha C. Snyder Obituary
Marsha C. Snyder

Dover - Marsha C. Snyder, 70 of Dover, loving wife, mom, and grandmother, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2019. Marsha was a 1968 graduate of York High and retired from WellSpan Health. She was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church.

Marsha dedicated her life fully to her family. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Dennis L. Snyder, daughters Wendy (Randy) Mummert of York, Jennifer (Chris) Raup of Carlisle, son, Brandon "Duke" (Lori) Snyder of Dover, brothers Thomas (Tina) Diem and Frank (Cherie) Diem both of Dover, and her pride and joy, her grandchildren Hunter and Kaylin Mummert and Logan and Trevor Snyder. She is preceded in death by her parents Frank C. and Helen Diem, and a brother, Steven Diem.

Funeral services will begin at 11am on Tuesday, November 26, with visitation from 10-11am at John W. Keffer Funeral Homes, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave., York, PA 17403. Internment will immediately follow at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 101 Erford Rd, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marsha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -