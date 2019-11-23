|
Marsha C. Snyder
Dover - Marsha C. Snyder, 70 of Dover, loving wife, mom, and grandmother, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2019. Marsha was a 1968 graduate of York High and retired from WellSpan Health. She was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church.
Marsha dedicated her life fully to her family. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Dennis L. Snyder, daughters Wendy (Randy) Mummert of York, Jennifer (Chris) Raup of Carlisle, son, Brandon "Duke" (Lori) Snyder of Dover, brothers Thomas (Tina) Diem and Frank (Cherie) Diem both of Dover, and her pride and joy, her grandchildren Hunter and Kaylin Mummert and Logan and Trevor Snyder. She is preceded in death by her parents Frank C. and Helen Diem, and a brother, Steven Diem.
Funeral services will begin at 11am on Tuesday, November 26, with visitation from 10-11am at John W. Keffer Funeral Homes, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave., York, PA 17403. Internment will immediately follow at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 101 Erford Rd, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019