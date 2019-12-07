|
Marshall Jr. & Jeanette Thomas
Marshall A. Thomas, Jr., age 91, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at UPMC Pinnacle in Carlisle, PA and Jeanette B. Thomas, age 86, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home in Carlisle, PA. Both were surrounded by their loving family.
Marshall was born on June 7, 1928 in York, PA to the late Marshall A. and Dorothy Thomas, Sr; and Jeanette was born on September 15, 1933 in Maple Shade, NJ to the late Norvall H. and Agnes E. (Stowe) Bacon.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA with Chaplain Mark Ruzicka officiating. There will be a visitation on Wednesday at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until the time of services. Burial will be held at a later date in the Fairview Cemetery in Wrightsville, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home, 1000 W. South St., Carlisle, PA 17013.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019