Martha Fischer
Elizabethtown - Martha A. "Marti" Fischer, 72, died on June 3, 2019 at the Masonic Home, Elizabethtown. Born in York on May 21, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Harry F. and Catherine (Seyler) Fischer.
She was a 1965 graduate of William Penn Senior High School and was a member of St. John's Blymire's United Church of Christ.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York. A viewing will be held from 10:30 am until 11:00 am Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 5, 2019