Martha J. Brunner
York - Martha Jane (Barnhart) Brunner, 84, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 at Rest Haven Nursing Center. She was the wife of the late Charles G. Brunner.
Born in York on January 4, 1936, Martha was the daughter of the late Pius Curvin Barnhart and Edna M. (Garrety) Barnhart. She was a 1953 graduate of York Catholic High School. Past memberships included the Red Hat Society and Strand Capital while also volunteering with Access York. She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church and served as a Bible facilitator in her prayer group.
There will be a Mass of Christian Burial in the Chapel of St. Joseph's Church, 2935 Kingston Road, York at 10 a.m. Monday, February 3, 2020 with the Rev. James Menkhus OFM Cap as celebrant. Viewing will be one hour prior to Mass in the chapel. Burial will be in Holy Saviour Cemetery.
Mrs. Brunner is survived by two sons, Charles G. Brunner II and Christopher D. Brunner both of York; two sisters, Marguerite T. "Peggy" Doremus of Union, NJ., Eileen M. Mickley of Emigsville, PA; sister in-law, Kathryn E. Brunner; nieces and nephews; a very special friend, Maryann Tran; a very good neighbor and friend, Mary Torbert.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Norma J. Dotzel and one brother, Ronald A. Barnhart.
The family would like to thank the staff at Rest Haven for their loving and compassionate care they provided our Mother. And Rachel Robison for taking good care of Mom's beloved little Abbygail.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Church.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020