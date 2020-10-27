1/1
Martha L. Busocker
Martha L. Busocker

Kennett Square - Martha L. (Onusko) Busocker, 92, formerly of Normandie Ridge, York, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 at Brandywine Living, Longwood. She was the wife of William A. Busocker who died in March, 1986.

Mrs. Busocker was born in Uniontown on December 31, 1927, daughter of the late George and Helen (Liposky) Onusko.

She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, York. She enjoyed helping with church communion, ushering and handing out bulletins.

Survivors include, a daughter, Lisa Ann Pomraning and her husband, Stephen of DE; two grandchildren, Lauren of MD and Richard of AZ.

There will be a graveside service at 12 noon on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Conestoga Memorial Park, 95 2nd Lock Rd., Lancaster. Officiating will be Pastor Adam Morton. All those planning to attend, please meet by 11:45 a.m. at the main gate of the cemetery. We will proceed together to the gravesite.

Please make memorial contributions to Zion Lutheran Church Facility Fund, 2215 Brandywine Lane, York, PA 17404.






Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Leroy R Leber Funeral Home Inc
2290 School St
York, PA 17408
(717) 764-2470
