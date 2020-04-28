|
|
Martha M. Donley
York - Martha M. Donley, age 97, of York, died at 11:23 AM Monday, April 27, 2020 at York Hospital. She was the wife of the late Paul J. Donley, Sr.
Born on June 9, 1922 in Cly, she was a daughter of the late J. Gilbert and Laura (King) Fetrow. She had worked as a bus driver for West Shore District for seven years and was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary York Haven Fire Company. She made more than 300 patchwork comforts for her family and her friends.
Mrs. Donley is survived by a son, Paul J. Donley, Jr., and his wife Donna of Manchester; four daughters, Evelyn M. Horner of Dover, Lois A. Toomey and her husband Ronald Toomey, Sr., of Manchester, Doris I. Lantz and her husband Gary Lantz, Sr., of Dover, and June L. Baney and her husband James, of Mount Wolf; nine grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; five great great grandchildren; three brothers, John, George, and Robert Fetrow; and a sister, Ruth E. Fogle of York. She was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Larry Horner, and a brother, Edward Fetrow.
Funeral services will be private. William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester is in charge of arrangements. Burial will be in Paddletown cemetery,
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to SpiriTrust Lutheran, The Village at Kelly Drive, 750 Kelly Drive, York, PA, 17404.
KuhnerEquities.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020