|
|
Martha M. Fisher
New Freedom - Martha M. Fisher, 88, of New Freedom passed away Sunday May 24th at Manor Care North. She was the loving mother of David Fisher and Edward Fisher.
Martha was born in 1932 to the late Edward B. Fisher and Katie A. (Krebs), as one of eight children. Martha was a member at Bethlehem Steltz Reformed Church where she was also a former choir member. She enjoyed word searches and games shows like the Price is Right, Wheel of Fortune, and Jeopardy. Martha was all about family, farm, and church often tending to others and being a great friend.
Martha is survived by her children Edward Fisher and his wife Carol, and David Fisher and his wife Wanda; 3 grandchildren Sherry Barrow, Travis Fisher, and Darin Fisher, and 3 step-grandchildren Philip Fry, Jason Fry, and Janene Fry; 4 Great-grandchildren Justin, Kate-lynn, Camden, and Easton and a step-Great grandchild Sarah; and a brother Milton Fisher. She is preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Marie, Mable, and Marion, and her brothers Melvin, Maurice, and Merle.
Due to public health concern, services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at Bethlehem Steltz Cemetery. Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc. in New Freedom is assisting the family.
www.HartensteinCares.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 27 to May 28, 2020