Parthemore Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc
1303 Bridge St
New Cumberland, PA 17070
(717) 774-7721
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Parthemore Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc
1303 Bridge St
New Cumberland, PA 17070
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Parthemore Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc
1303 Bridge St
New Cumberland, PA 17070
New Cumberland - Martha S. "Marty" Manton, 87, of New Cumberland died Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Normandie Ridge Retirement Community, York.

She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, New Cumberland and West Shore YMCA.

She was born January 21, 1932 in Harrisburg to the late Warren Wayne and Lydia (Risser) Snavely. She also was preceded in death by a brother, Warren and sister Mary J. Dickey.

She is survived by a son, David A. Manton (Sharon) of Harrisburg; daughter, Diane E. Weller (Michael) of Dallastown; sister, Barbara L. Behney of New Cumberland; and two brothers, Lawrence J. Snavely of Tucson, AZ and Joseph B. Snavely of Milton; five grandchildren, Ryan Manton, Lindsay May (Joshua), Megan Maxey (Brenden), Brett Stough (Kevin), and Angela Manton; and a brand new great-granddaughter, Layne Elizabeth.

Visitation will be from 10am until memorial services at 11am on Friday, June 7, at Parthemore Funeral Home, New Cumberland. Interment will be in Gravel Hill Cemetery, Palmyra, at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to the Benevolent Care Fund at Normandie Ridge, 1700 Normandie Dr, York, PA 17408

For more information or to send messages of condolence please visit www.parthemore.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 31, 2019
