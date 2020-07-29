Martin A. Burless, Jr.York - Martin A. Burless, Jr., 79, formerly of Dunkirk, MD, passed away Monday, July 28, 2020, at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy.He was the loving husband of the late Margaret (Salek) Burless with whom he shared 55 years of marriage until her passing in 2019.Born September 17, 1940 in Bobtown, PA, he was the son of the late Martin and Mary (Imlich) Burless.Marty is survived by one daughter, Terry Albright and husband Troy of York, and three grandchildren, Patrick, Natalie, and Carolyn.Funeral services will be private and handled by John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc.