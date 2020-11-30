Martin E. Wilson
Doylesburg - Martin E. Wilson, 78, of Doylesburg, PA, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 in UPMC Pinnacle West Shore Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
He was a retired commercial airline pilot with 32 years of service for Delta Airlines; a U.S. Air Force Captain piloting B-52s in the Vietnam War; and a graduate of the University of Georgia. Martin was a member of St. Luke Episcopal Church, Mechanicsburg; Path Valley Historical Society; and the Path Valley Lions Club. He grew up on a farm where they produced cotton, tobacco and turpentine; was an avid bird watcher; and was a longtime friend and neighbor of the Amish community.
Martin was born in Charleston, SC to the late Joseph and Anna (Cobb) Wilson.
He is survived by his wife of more than 38 years, Bonnie (Beisel) Wilson; children, Martin E. Jr. of Atlanta, GA, Susan Frances Bohan of Cumming, GA, Gregory Dale Wilson of Denver, CO, Sarah Elizabeth Ensminger of Mechanicsburg, PA, Anne Marie Juba of Dillsburg, PA, and Greta Wilson of Atlanta, GA; siblings, Joedy Wilson of Baxley, GA and Daisy Wilson of Douglas, GA; ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held at his home, 22135 Path Valley Rd., Doylesburg, PA 17219 on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 4 - 9 pm. A graveside service will be held on Friday morning, December 4th at 10 am with military honors at St. John's Cemetery at Peace Church, Mechanicsburg, PA (Hampden Twp).
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions in Martin's memory to the Path Valley Historical Society, 19483 Spring Run Rd., Spring Run, PA 17262.
To send messages of condolence to Martin's family or for driving directions, please visit www.Parthemore.com
