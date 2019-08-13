|
Martin L. "Marty" Trimmer
Dover - Martin L. "Marty" Trimmer, 70, entered into rest at 5:40 p.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the loving husband of Yvonne M. "Sis" (Boeckel) Trimmer. The couple celebrated 39 years of marriage on April 11, 2019.
Born September 30, 1948 in York, Marty was a son of the late Robert C. and Rosella (Rouscher) Trimmer. He was raised by the late Curtis and Lois Knaub.
Marty graduated from Northeastern High School in 1967. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War, having been stationed in Korea.
Marty retired following 29 and a half years of service for Caterpillar. He was a member of Shiloh American Legion Post 791 and the Girard Athletic Association, and a life member of the Rooster Club. Marty enjoyed yard work and gardening.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Danyse L. Keiser and Marijo L. Addlesberger and husband, Mike, all of York; a son, Larry S. Geier II of Thomasville; seven grandchildren, Bret Addlesberger and wife, Jessica, Keila Weary and husband, Brandon, Ryan Addlesberger, Jordyn and Kaedyn Keiser and Andrew and Patrick Geier; two great grandsons, Ashton and Dylan Addlesberger; four sisters, Wanda Stahle, Gertrude Beck, Mary Jane Shoup and Terry Schuler; two brothers, Curtis Knaub and Earl Trimmer; and a very special sister-in-law, Kathy Boeckel. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Teresa S. Lloyd.
Services for Marty will be at the convenience of his family. Emig Funeral Home, Dover is serving his family. www.emigfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 13, 2019