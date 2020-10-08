Marva Guyton



York - Marva "Gail" Guyton was born on March 17, 1955, in Winter Garden, FL to the late George Ramsey and Mary Nell Kendrick (Guyton). Gail departed this life on September 30, 2020.



Gail attended School in Winter Garden, FL, and Bermudian Springs Senior High School and took classes through the Vo-Tech Adult Program in York, PA. She worked in various jobs and was known for her work ethic. She was retired and found joy in being the Milk Lady at the YMCA.



Gail was also known to speak her mind and to be a classic for her humorous outlook on life. She was a good cook, she loved to party, she was an avid reader, traveler, and she also enjoyed watching Westerns, game shows, and the cooking channel. Gail had a cat named Tookie that she loved dearly.



Gail leaves behind to cherish in her memory, her son Gregory Gould Jr. of York, Pa, daughter Nacole M. Gaines of York, Pa, and step-daughter Connie Hawkins of Gainesville, FL. Five grandchildren Kaulana, Alexus, Basila, Deon, and Braniya. One great-grandchild. Brothers Bobby L. Ramsey (Beatrice), Allen Kendrick (Sherry), Cleveland Kendrick, Jim Kendrick of York, Pa. Sisters Linda Turner and Gloria Conrad of York, Pa. Nieces and nephews: Mary, Jaleana, Lionel, Alicia, Lemonte, Margie, Eddie Jr. Holly, Aerial, Allen Jr., and Hope. Close cousins Deborah Singleton of Winter Garden FL and Alfred Bostick Jr. of Del Ray Beach, FL, and a host of extended family and friends all of whom she cherished. Gail was proceeded in death by her parents, daughter Demeka Gould, son Robert Guyton, brother George Guyton, niece Valentina Roberts-Gould, and brother in law Eddie Turner Sr. Gail will be dearly missed by all who loved and knew her.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held on October 9, 2020 at 6 p.m at Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., 822 E. Market Street, York. A viewing will be held from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.









