Marvin D. Fink
Manchester Twp - Marvin D. Fink, age 79, of Manchester Township, York, died Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at his residence. He was the husband of Bessie (Lehr) Fink.
Born June 25, 1940 in Emigsville, he was a son of the late Elmer R. and Mildred G. (Master) Fink. Mr. Fink graduated from Central York High School in 1958, received his Bachelor of Arts Degree from Gettysburg College in 1962, and he received his certificate in 1969 as a Certified Public Accountant. Upon his graduation from college, he began working in accounting with Hatter, Harris, and Beittle in Lancaster. After 10 years, he returned to York to work with Stambaugh, Dorgan, and Company, CPAs. In 1976, he joined his father, Elmer R. Fink, and was later joined in 1987 by his son, Dean T. Fink, and thus had the great honor and privilege of working as part of a three generation firm. Prior to Marvin's retirement, he was a co-owner of Fink and Company, P.C. with his son.
Mr. Fink was a member of the American and Pennsylvania Institutes of Certified Public Accountants, a past Treasurer of the York Alliance Church and Saint Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lititz, and was previously a member and Treasurer for the East York Lions Club. While living in Lancaster, he was a neighbourhood commissioner with the Lancaster County Council of the Boy Scouts of America. During his teen and college years, he played the snare drum in the Emigsville Band. As an avid sports fan, he coached a baseball team in the York Little League, as well as the junior softball team at the York Alliance Church. He especially enjoyed hockey and he and his wife had season tickets to the Hershey Bears for many years. Besides sports activities, his greatest pleasure was attending the various band and orchestra concerts in which his daughter and son participated in over the years. He enjoyed being able to attend activities in which his four granddaughters participated. They had become a special part and joy in his life.
In addition to his wife Bessie, Mr. Fink is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Johnson, and her husband, Jeffrey, of Branchburg, New Jersey; his son, Dean Fink of York; four granddaughters, Noelle (Fink) Thorne, and her husband, Joshua, Chelsea and Courtney Johnson, and Teressa Fink; two great grandsons, Wesley and James Thorne; and a brother, Ronald Fink, and his wife, Joyce, of Lancaster. He was also preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Denise Fink.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 AM Saturday, August 17, 2019 at York Alliance Church, 501 Rathton Road, York, with the Rev. Nathan D. Conklin officiating. Viewings will be 6-8:00 PM Friday at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, and 9-10:00 AM Saturday at the church. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Proclaiming Christ Ministries (Herald Brass), 1832 Ridgewood Drive, Carlisle, PA 17013 or to the Spring Grove Area C & MA Church, 213 North Main Street, Spring Grove, PA 17362.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 15, 2019