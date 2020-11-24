1/1
Marvin "Butch" Gingerich Sr.
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marvin "Butch" Gingerich, Sr.

RICHFIELD - Marvin "Butch" L. Gingerich, Sr., 69, of Richfield, formerly of York, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at his home in Richfield.

Butch was born July 5, 1951 in York and was a son of the late Clair and Grace (Groff) Gingerich.

He attended Northeastern High School the class of 1968. He was employed by Henkels and McCoy in Strinestown for over 30 years. He was a member of the Harrisburg Beagle Club, and enjoyed spending time and hunting with his grandchildren. He also loved farming and attending auctions. Butch proudly served his country in the United States Marines during the Vietnam War.

Butch is survived by his sons, Marvin Gingerich, Jr. and his wife Sara of Lewisberry, PA and Nathan Gingerich of Dover; his daughter, Virginia Gingerich of Dover; 7 grandchildren, Deshawn, Braxton, Adrianna, Carter, Natalia, Jazayah, Valentina; his brother, Gerald Gingerich of Goldsboro, PA and his sister, Gloria Duncker of Strinestown, PA. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Victoria Gingerich and his brother, Richard Gingerich.

Services and burial for Butch will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.

Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider the Harrisburg Beagle Club, 2019 Chestnut Street, Camp Hill, PA. 17011 or Not One More, 320 Loucks Road, York, PA. 17404

To share memories of Butch please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc
87 S Main St
Mount Wolf, PA 17347
(717) 266-3591
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved