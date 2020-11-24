Marvin "Butch" Gingerich, Sr.
RICHFIELD - Marvin "Butch" L. Gingerich, Sr., 69, of Richfield, formerly of York, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at his home in Richfield.
Butch was born July 5, 1951 in York and was a son of the late Clair and Grace (Groff) Gingerich.
He attended Northeastern High School the class of 1968. He was employed by Henkels and McCoy in Strinestown for over 30 years. He was a member of the Harrisburg Beagle Club, and enjoyed spending time and hunting with his grandchildren. He also loved farming and attending auctions. Butch proudly served his country in the United States Marines during the Vietnam War.
Butch is survived by his sons, Marvin Gingerich, Jr. and his wife Sara of Lewisberry, PA and Nathan Gingerich of Dover; his daughter, Virginia Gingerich of Dover; 7 grandchildren, Deshawn, Braxton, Adrianna, Carter, Natalia, Jazayah, Valentina; his brother, Gerald Gingerich of Goldsboro, PA and his sister, Gloria Duncker of Strinestown, PA. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Victoria Gingerich and his brother, Richard Gingerich.
Services and burial for Butch will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider the Harrisburg Beagle Club, 2019 Chestnut Street, Camp Hill, PA. 17011 or Not One More, 320 Loucks Road, York, PA. 17404
