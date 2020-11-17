1/1
Marvin Joines
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marvin Joines

Dallastown - Marvin Joines, of Stewartstown, entered into Eternity Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the age of 86. Marvin was the son of the late Reid Joines and Lura (Walker) Joines. He was one of 15 children, with whom he shared a special childhood.

Marvin served in the US Navy aboard the USS Norris from 1957-1959. He was a 32nd Mason. Marvin was the owner and operator of Taylor Haus Restaurant in Stewartstown for 23 years.

Marvin is survived by Karen (Trout) Joines and three beloved sons, Monti D. Joines and his wife Marcia of White Hall, Md., Marti R. Joines and his wife Velvet of Stewartstown, and Mark E. Joines and his wife Nicole of Stewartstown. Marvin was the loving grandfather of 10 grandchildren, Brandi Joines, Monica Starleper, Megan Gaetani, Marti Joines, Desiree Lisa Joines, Mollie Joines, Luke Joines, Mitchell Joines, Cole Joines and Jack Joines. Marvin is survived by 5 great-grandchildren, Masen Urey, Tucker Starleper, Brock Starleper, Piper Starleper, and Oliver Gaetani.

Marvin leaves behind 5 sisters, Betty Swift, Dollie Hill, Shirley Dixon, Charlette Amspacher, and Martha Conrad; 5 brothers, Edward Joines, Robert Joines, David Joines, John Joines, and Clarence Joines. He was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Mable Jones and Virginia Miller and 2 brothers, Hort Joines and Charles Joines.

Marvin was a friendly, loving man who will be dearly missed by many. Marvin enjoyed socializing with friends and family. He loved western movies, old cars, nature, and country music. He will be remembered fondly.

Services and burial will be private, assisted by Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc. in Stewartstown. Internment will take place at Round Hill Cemetery. Rev. Dr. Chet V. Joines, retired pastor and cherished cousin, will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marvin's memory may be offered to the American Diabetes Association and American Heart Association. HartensteinCares.com.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
19 South Main Street
Stewartstown, PA 17363
(717) 993-2307
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved