Marvin Joines
Dallastown - Marvin Joines, of Stewartstown, entered into Eternity Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the age of 86. Marvin was the son of the late Reid Joines and Lura (Walker) Joines. He was one of 15 children, with whom he shared a special childhood.
Marvin served in the US Navy aboard the USS Norris from 1957-1959. He was a 32nd Mason. Marvin was the owner and operator of Taylor Haus Restaurant in Stewartstown for 23 years.
Marvin is survived by Karen (Trout) Joines and three beloved sons, Monti D. Joines and his wife Marcia of White Hall, Md., Marti R. Joines and his wife Velvet of Stewartstown, and Mark E. Joines and his wife Nicole of Stewartstown. Marvin was the loving grandfather of 10 grandchildren, Brandi Joines, Monica Starleper, Megan Gaetani, Marti Joines, Desiree Lisa Joines, Mollie Joines, Luke Joines, Mitchell Joines, Cole Joines and Jack Joines. Marvin is survived by 5 great-grandchildren, Masen Urey, Tucker Starleper, Brock Starleper, Piper Starleper, and Oliver Gaetani.
Marvin leaves behind 5 sisters, Betty Swift, Dollie Hill, Shirley Dixon, Charlette Amspacher, and Martha Conrad; 5 brothers, Edward Joines, Robert Joines, David Joines, John Joines, and Clarence Joines. He was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Mable Jones and Virginia Miller and 2 brothers, Hort Joines and Charles Joines.
Marvin was a friendly, loving man who will be dearly missed by many. Marvin enjoyed socializing with friends and family. He loved western movies, old cars, nature, and country music. He will be remembered fondly.
Services and burial will be private, assisted by Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc. in Stewartstown. Internment will take place at Round Hill Cemetery. Rev. Dr. Chet V. Joines, retired pastor and cherished cousin, will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marvin's memory may be offered to the American Diabetes Association and American Heart Association
