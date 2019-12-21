|
Marvin L. Matthews
Glen Rock - Marvin L. Matthews, 87, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home after an extended illness on Friday, December 20, 2019. He was the husband of the late Lois (Rehmeyer) Matthews, with whom he shared 56 years of marriage. Born in Bon Air, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Edward E. and Mildred (Bupp) Matthews.
Marvin worked for 30 years at Worden & Shewell as an industrial pipe fitter, installing and repairing industrial steam boilers. He later worked for the County of York until his retirement in 1994.
Marvin was an honorably discharged United States Army Veteran, serving his country in Korea from 1953 - 1954 as a Sergeant. He was a lifelong member of New Hope (Fissel's) United Church of Christ and a life member of the New Freedom, PA , Post 7012; a long time member of the Izaak Walton League of America York Chapter #67, American Legion Post 403, and Prince Club Athletic Association. He enjoyed hunting, especially pheasants & turkey, and also made numerous trips to Wyoming to hunt there. He enjoyed fishing, NASCAR, Penn State football, horse racing and the outdoors generally. He also loved playing cards with his many friends & family.
Marvin is survived by a daughter, Sylvia A. Swift and her husband, Mike of Seven Valleys; a son, Kellie M. Matthews and his wife, Kim of New Freedom; four grandchildren, Amy Gracey, Jennifer Swift, G. Michael Swift, II and his wife, Jenn, and Karly Matthews; four great-grandchildren, Tessa, George III, Ava, and Victoria. He was predeceased by two brothers; Harold Matthews of New Freedom and Richard Matthews of Hanover.
A funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Christ Lutheran Church, 105 S. Main St., Shrewsbury, with his pastor, the Rev. Dr. David Stewart officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Thursday at the church. Interment will be in Christ Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Shrewsbury with full military rites provided by York County Veterans Honor Guard.
The family will provide flowers and ask that memorial contributions be made to: Izaak Walton League of America York Chapter #67; 7133 Iron Stone Hill Rd., Dallastown, PA 17313 or New Freedom , Post 7012; 123 Main St. New Freedom, PA 17349.
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 24 N. Second St., New Freedom, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019