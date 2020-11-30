1/
Mary A. Kozuch
{ "" }
Mary A. Kozuch

York - Mary A. Kozuch, 90 of York, died peacefully on November 23, 2020 at her daughter's home. She was the beloved wife of the late Walter J. Kozuch. The couple was married for 60 years until his passing in 2012.

Mary was born on October 4, 1930 in Lansford, PA. Daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Sasiela) Mordawski. She was a devoted wife and mother who was always there for her family, the "Beloved Matriarch".

There will be no viewing. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 28 at 11:00 am with the Rev. Dominic Azagbor, OP at St. Rose of Lima Church where she was a member. Burial will be in Holy Savior Cemetery immediately afterward. John W. Keffer Funeral Homes are in charge of the arrangements.

Surviving are her children, Sharon M. Douglas, wife of Steven of York, Walter J. Kozuch, II, husband of Patricia, Murphy, Texas, and daughter-in-law Suzanne, wife of deceased son Richard of Dover, PA. Six grandchildren, Patricia (Dennis), Walter J. (Deborah), Gene, Eric (Emily), Kaitlyn (Chris) and Michael. Seven great grandchildren, Dylan, Haley, Mary, Emma, Samantha, Joseph and Diana.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made online to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, TN or Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA, 17604






Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
