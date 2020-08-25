1/2
Mary A. Myers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary A. Myers

York - Mary A. (Snell) Myers, 80, entered into rest on Monday, August 24, 2020 at home surrounded by family. She was the wife of the late John E. Myers.

Mrs. Myers was born November 1, 1939 in York, the daughter of the late Luther J. and Mary (Heltberidle) Myers. She was an administrative assistant with Maple Press, and a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. Mary volunteered her time with Women Crisis of York and attended the Senior Center of Red Lion. She enjoyed crafts, spending time with family, and playing the slots with girlfriends.

Mrs. Myers is survived by her daughters, Johnna Trone, husband Matthew, of York, Shawnessy Axe of Kansas City, MO; a son, John E. Myers of York; grandchildren: Zachary Trone, Tiffany Klinedinst, Anthony Trone, Ashley Stare, Britney James, Amanda Wickward, Courtney Webb, Tonya Burkett, John Myers Jr., Taylor Myers, Kristen Axe, Kyle Axe; 13 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Rose A. Webb, son Robert Stare, granddaughter Tammy Burkett, and her companion of 30 years, Ronald R. Myers.

A viewing will be held 10-11:00am Friday, August 28, 2020 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home, 2114 W. Market St. York with a service beginning at 11am. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Matthews Lutheran Church, 839 W. Market St., York, PA 17401.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
2114 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
(717) 792-3239
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved