Mary A. MyersYork - Mary A. (Snell) Myers, 80, entered into rest on Monday, August 24, 2020 at home surrounded by family. She was the wife of the late John E. Myers.Mrs. Myers was born November 1, 1939 in York, the daughter of the late Luther J. and Mary (Heltberidle) Myers. She was an administrative assistant with Maple Press, and a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. Mary volunteered her time with Women Crisis of York and attended the Senior Center of Red Lion. She enjoyed crafts, spending time with family, and playing the slots with girlfriends.Mrs. Myers is survived by her daughters, Johnna Trone, husband Matthew, of York, Shawnessy Axe of Kansas City, MO; a son, John E. Myers of York; grandchildren: Zachary Trone, Tiffany Klinedinst, Anthony Trone, Ashley Stare, Britney James, Amanda Wickward, Courtney Webb, Tonya Burkett, John Myers Jr., Taylor Myers, Kristen Axe, Kyle Axe; 13 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Rose A. Webb, son Robert Stare, granddaughter Tammy Burkett, and her companion of 30 years, Ronald R. Myers.A viewing will be held 10-11:00am Friday, August 28, 2020 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home, 2114 W. Market St. York with a service beginning at 11am. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to St. Matthews Lutheran Church, 839 W. Market St., York, PA 17401.