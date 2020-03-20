Services
Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc.
Mary A. Small


1941 - 2020
Mary A. Small

Weatherly - Mary Ann Small, age 78, formerly of York, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Weatherwood Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Weatherly.

Born August 2, 1941 in York, a daughter of the late John R. and Marie E. (Knudsen) Golden, she is survived by two sons, Alan J. Small, and his wife Kimberly, of York, and Brian E. Small, and his wife Jennifer, of Dallastown; five grandchildren; one great grand daughter; a brother, Albert Golden, and his wife Jane, of York; a sister, Carol Bean, of Tucson, Arizona; and nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Rueben, James and Edward Golden; and two sisters, Justine Hyser and Doris Malloy.

Funeral services will be private. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bell Socialization Services, 160 South George Street, York, PA 17401.

KuhnerEquities.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020
