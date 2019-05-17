|
Mary A. Wildasin
SEVEN VALLEYS - Mary A. (Mosebrook) Wildasin, 97, of Seven Valleys, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at York Hospital. She was the wife of the late Samuel L. Wildasin who passed away on June 15, 2013.
Mrs. Wildasin was born March 14, 1922, in Codorus Township and was the daughter of the late William and Agnes (Bortner) Mosebrook.
She was a member of St. Jacobs Lutheran Church in York New Salem. She was currently living at Broadmore Senior Living in York where she was a member of the Broadmore Chorus.
Mrs. Wildasin is survived by her sons, Dennis Wildasin and his wife Kay of Seven Valleys, Samuel Wildasin and his wife Cynthia of Seven Valleys, and Timothy Wildasin of Arthurdale, WV; 7 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her 3 sisters, and her 5 brothers.
Her funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM, Monday, May 20, 2019 at St. Jacob's Lutheran Church, 99 East George Street, York New Salem. Viewing will be from 10:00 to 11:00 AM, Monday at the church. Burial will be in St. Jacobs Union Cemetery adjoining the church. Officiating at the service will be her pastor the Reverend Lisa Hair. Arrangements have been entrusted to The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider St. Jacobs Lutheran Church, 99 East George Street, York New Salem, PA. 17371.
To share memories of Mrs. Wildasin please visitwww.diehlfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 17, 2019