Mary Alice VestalYork - Mary Alice Vestal, age 93, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 in York.She was born in Pittsburgh PA on April 5, 1927, the daughter of the late James and Mary (Wolfhope) Hayes. She was a graduate of Crafton PA High School and started working at the Pittsburgh and Lake Erie Railroad. She married Elmo Vestal in January, 1948. After leaving Pittsburgh, the family lived in Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Ridgewood, NJ and York PA. Mary Alice was a loving wife and mother to their eight children. After the children were grown she volunteered as a Cuddler at York Hospital, the Hugh O'Brian Youth Leadership, and the Board of Directors of the East York Optimist Club. She was a member of Saint Joseph's Catholic Church and Shiloh American Legion Auxiliary. She loved to travel and visit her children and grandchildren.She is survived by her children, Marcia Vestal, Dr. Anita Vestal, Alendia Vestal, Maureen Engle, Mary Ann Vestal, Ronald Vestal, Marjorie Vestal, Melanie Vestal; twelve grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Saint Joseph's Catholic Church, 2935 Kingston Road, York. Viewing will be 10:30-11:00. Burial will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Joseph's Catholic Church, 2935 Kingston Road, York PA 17402; or to the East York Optimist Club, 3411 Indian Rock Dam Road, York PA 17408.