|
|
Mary Ann Blum
York - Mary Ann Blum,92, entered into rest on Tuesday February 5, 2019 at Manor Care South. She was the wife of the late Curtis "Bud" Blum.
She was born January 29, 1927 in York. The daughter of the late Harry and Carrie (Saylor) Lease.
The services and burial will be at the convenience of the family. The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. York is assisting with arrangements.
Mary Ann is survived by three siblings: Harrold Lease, Noreta Reisinger, Esther Unger. She was preceded in death by a step son Wayne Blum and five siblings: Betty Hess, William Lease, Charles Lease, Nancy Reisinger, and Nana Lehr.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 10, 2019