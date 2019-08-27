|
Mary Ann Dykes
Springettsbury Twp - Mary Ann Dykes, age 70, of Springettsbury Township, York, died at 6:42 PM Saturday, August 24, 2019, at York Hospital. She was the wife of Joseph J. Dykes.
Born February 9, 1949 in York, the daughter of Albert M. and Regina (Sowers) Welt, she was retired from Memorial Hospital where she began working in 1968.
Funeral services will be private, with entombment in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice and Community Care, 235 Saint Charles Way #250, York PA 17402; or to York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York PA 17406.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 27, 2019