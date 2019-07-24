Services
Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc.
863 South George Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-0053
Viewing
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Mary Ann Eyler


1939 - 2019
Mary Ann Eyler Obituary
Mary Ann Eyler

Spring Garden Twp - Mary Ann Eyler, age 80, of Spring Garden Township, York, died at 11:19 PM Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Colonial Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of the late Clarence James "CJ" Eyler.

Born March 26, 1939 in York, a daughter of the late Ralph and Violet (Aughenbaugh) Mann, she retired from MetEd and was a member of the MetEd Retirees.

Mrs. Eyler is survived by a daughter, Melissa A. Smith, and her fiancé Patrick McDonald, Jr. of York; and a grandson, Zachary Smith. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Alice M. Bupp.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 AM Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, with The Rev. Patrick J. Rooney, STS, officiating. Viewing will be 9-10:00 AM. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Encompass Home Health and Hospice, 1850 Normandie Drive, York, PA 17408.

KuhnerAssociates.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 24, 2019
