Mary Ann Gibson
1945 - 2020
Mary Ann Gibson

York - Mary Ann Gibson, 75, of York City, passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at York Hospital. She was the wife of Frederick L. Gibson for 54 years.

Mary Ann was born July 9, 1945, in York and was the daughter of the late John W., and Leola Shaull of The Brogue, PA.

She was very happy working 35+ years as the book keeper for Collinsville Discount Center, in The Brogue until closing in 1999. She then became a book keeper for the York County Treasures Office and worked part time as a Tax Preparer with H&R Block. Mary Ann was also the Treasurer for TOPS#88 for many, many years and really enjoyed her time out with her TOPS friends every Monday night.

Mary Ann was the rock to her husband, Frederick, and sons, John and Wayne. In addition to her husband and sons, Mary Ann is survived by her 3 sisters Janice Barnhart, Red Lion, Linda Grove, husband Frances, Brogue, Esther DeBaise, husband Jim, Northeast, MD. One brother Michael Shaull, wife Gloria, Brogue. 6 nephews and 4 nieces. And a lot of Grandnephews/nieces, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

A viewing will be held at The John W. Keffer Funeral Home, 902 Mt. Rose Ave, in York on Monday, August 17th at 10am. Services will begin at 11am and be moved to the cemetery at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, 250 Chestnut Hill Rd, York.






Published in York Daily Record on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Viewing
10:00 AM
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
AUG
17
Service
11:00 AM
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
902 Mount Rose Avenue
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-9211
Memories & Condolences
