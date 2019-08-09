|
Mary Ann Lehman
Dover - Mary Ann (Hoffman) Lehman, 70, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at York Hospital. She was the wife of Martin L. "Marty" Lehman, with whom she celebrated their 39th wedding anniversary on May 18.
Mrs. Lehman was born in Dover Township, Friday, May 20, 1949, daughter of the late Charles and Sarah Elizabeth (Bollinger) Hoffman.
Mary was employed by the former Pfaltzgraff, from which she retired. She later worked for McDonald's in Dover.
She was a member of Shiloh United Church of Christ, York, Dover Union Fire Co. and their Lady's Auxiliary.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a sister, Ruth M. Hoffman and a brother, Donald E. Hoffman, both of Dover.
Funeral service will be held 11 am, Monday, August 12, 2019 at Shiloh United Church of Christ, 2251 Willow Rd., York, PA 17408. Officiating will be Pastor Philip Nace. There will be a viewing from 10-11 am prior to the service at the church. Final resting place will be in Shiloh Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to Shiloh United Church of Christ Memorial Fund, 2251 Willow Rd., York, PA 17408 or to the Ladies Auxiliary of Union Fire and Hose c/o Sue Deardorff, Treasurer, 1221 Big Mount Rd., Dover, PA 17315.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 9, 2019