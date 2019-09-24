|
|
Mary Baker
Hanover - Mary M. (Wentz) Baker, 94 of Hanover passed away peacefully on September 22, 2019 at ManorCare South in York. She was the beloved wife of the late Ralph W. Baker who passed away on January 14, 2015 after 68 years of marriage.
Born April 8, 1925 in Manchester, MD, she was the daughter of the late Chester H. and Edna M. (Krideler) Wentz.
Mary retired after a dedicated career as a typist for Lincoln Bus Lines. She especially loved to knit, and used her talent to serve her community. She participated with Tender Care, making clothing for infants in need, and also made prayer shawls and other needed items for her church. She also volunteered with the Hanover Council of Churches Pal Lunch Program. In her spare time, she enjoyed traveling and reading.
Mrs. Baker is survived by 3 children: Richard Baker of York, Debra Baker-Koller and her husband, Thomas of Glen Rock and Sheila Wildasin and her husband, Barry of Hanover; 5 grandchildren: Nichole Baker, Alison Koller, Dustin Koller, Alexander Wildasin and Rachel Wildasin; 3 great-grandchildren: Jazmin Sherman, Jacob Sherman and Jenna Sherman. Also surviving are many other loving family members.
A funeral service to celebrate Mary's life will be held at 2pm on Thursday, September 26,2019 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church; 127 York St.; Hanover, PA 17331 with Rev. David DeLong officiating. Interment will follow in St. David's Cemetery in Hanover. A time to share memories and an opportunity to view will also be on Thursday from 1pm until the start of the service at the church.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to ; 501 St. Jude Place; Memphis, TN 38105, or to St. Paul's Lutheran Church at the above address.
To share condolences and view a tribute video, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 24, 2019