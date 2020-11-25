1/1
Mary Brunner
York - Mary 'Memal" Brunner, 78, born in York Pa on November 18, 1942, gained her angel wings on November 23, 2020 with her son John Brunner by her side. Mary was the wife of the late John Anthony and the daughter of the late Dorthy Spanseller and George Brenner. She enjoyed spending time with her family and the neighborhood kids she helped raise. Mary also loved the holiday seasons, cookouts and cooking.

Mary has left behind to cherish her memories, her twelve children, Wendy, Bobby, George, John, Egor, Tammy, Poohbear, Anthony, Bettyjo, Oscar, Alexis, Quez, and a host of grands, great-grands, and great-great grands Harper and Ziana. Mary was preceded in death by her two sisters, Sandy and Donna, and six brothers, William, John, Jim, Gerald, George, and Robert.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., 822 E. Market St, York with Rev. Joie Henney officiating. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Burial will take place immediately after the service at Prospect Hill Cemetery. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements.




Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc
822 E Market St
York, PA 17403
(717) 845-3027
