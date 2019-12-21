|
Mary C. Kilburn
Formerly of Stewartstown - On Friday, December 20, 2019, Mary C. (Cochran) Kilburn, 95, passed away at SpiriTrust Lutheran in Shrewsbury. She was the loving wife of the late Clifton W. "Kip" Kilburn. Mary was born on July 16, 1924 in Fawn Township, York County, to the late Howard and Sally (Stephens) Cochran.
She was most recently employed as a license technician for PennDot at the Stewartstown Drivers License office. She was a former employee of the Stewartstown Sewing Co., DeVono's Dry Cleaning, and AMP, Inc. Mary was a member of the Auxillary of Eureka Volunteer Fire and Ambulance Co. in Stewartstown, the Auxillary of Delta VFW Post #7130, the John S. Murphy Post, and the Norrisville United Methodist Church in Norrisville, MD. In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting.
Mary is survived by her son, Gary Kilburn and his wife, Deborah; 6 grandchildren, Bonnie Jo White, Kristi Ayres, Amber Gemmill, Daniel Rohrbaugh, Shawn Kilburn and Jeremy Kilburn; 14 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a son-in-law, Kenneth Rohrbaugh. Preceding her in death are, her husband; parents; two daughters, Margaret Gemmill and Joyce Rohrbaugh; one grandson, Brian Gemmill; a son-in-law, John Gemmill; three sisters and two brothers.
A public viewing will be held on Friday, December 27, from 10am until a funeral service begins at 12pm at Hartenstein Funeral and Cremation Care, Inc., 19 S. Main St., Stewartstown. Interment will follow in Mt. Olivet United Methodist Cemetery, Fawn Grove. Rev. Melissa A. McDade will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory are recommended to the Eureka Volunteer Fire and Ambulance Company, Inc., PO Box 457, Stewartstown, PA 17363.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019