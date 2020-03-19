Services
Mary C. Norton Obituary
Mary C. Norton

York - Mary Cecelia (Croze) Norton, 101, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at WellSpan York Hospital. She was the wife of the late Wilfred W. Norton.

Born in Hancock, Michigan on August 2, 1918, Mary was the daughter of the late John and Mame Croze.

She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and the White Rose Bridge Club. She volunteered at Red Cross over the years, and her other interests included square dancing, traveling, playing scrabble, and watching wheel of fortune.

The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, March 23, 2020 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mount Rose Avenue, York with the Rev. Keith M. Carroll officiating. Viewing will be one hour prior to service. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery.

Mrs. Norton is survived by three children, John W. Norton (Jill) of Dayton, OH, Michael W. Norton (Susan) of Haddonfield, NJ and James B. Norton of York; seven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions may be made to the White Rose Bridge Club, 904 Lancaster Ave. York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020
