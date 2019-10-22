|
Mary C. Rex
Mary C. Rex died peacefully at her home in Maryland on October 18, 2019.
Born on August 22,1936, Mary Cleophas Mann in York PA to Paul and Bernadine, Mary was one of 10 children. Mary graduated from St Mary's in 1954 and wed Fred J. Rex in May 1959. Together they moved for Fred's work, settling in Walnut Creek , California and Birmingham, Michigan until returning to the East Coast in 1974. Mary competed her degree in Social Work and found great satisfaction in her career by serving others. Mary and Fred traveled back and forth between Solvang, California and Severna Park, Maryland enjoying 2 homes which gave her the opportunity to see her children, grandchildren, family and friends on both coasts for many years. Mary loved reading, film, history, politics and supported social justice causes . Mary cherished her Catholic faith.
Mary adored her brothers and sisters, her nieces, nephews, precious family and dearest friends. Fred, Mary's loving husband, proceeded her in death June 26, 2016. Mary is immediately survived by her three devoted children Heidi Montgomery ( Hilton ) of Solvang Ca, Mary McNicholas ( Tom ) of Baltimore Md and Fred P. Rex of Severna Park Md. Mary adored her grandsons Adam and Stephen Montgomery, Eric Rex , Paul and Liz Rex plus was overjoyed with her great grandchildren Maddie, Sophia and Rory. Mary lived her life full of faith and love, gave unconditionally and truly cherished all the people close to her. Her bond of love for all of us will never be broken.
A funeral Mass will be held at St Mary's Church on South George Street in York PA on Friday November 8th, 2019 at 11:00 am.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019