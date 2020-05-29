Mary C. Shue
Glenville - Mary C. (Harris) Shue, 91, Bethany Village, Mechanicsburg, who was formerly of Glenville, died May 27, 2020 at UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg Hospital. She was the wife of the late Veryl G. Shue
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private family graveside service will be held at St. Jacob's (Stone) Church Cemetery, Glenville, with her Pastor Rev. Dr. Bruce P. Bouchard, officiating.
Mrs. Shue was born on December 2, 1928 in Reisterstown, MD, a daughter of the late George A. and Beulah (Clark) Harris.
She was a homemaker and assisted her husband with the family farm in Glenville for over 45 years.
She was a member of St. Jacob's Stone UCC Church, and of the VFW Post 7530 Ladies Auxiliary, Mechanicsburg. She moved to Bethany Village in April of 2008. Mary loved gardening, sewing, and singing.
Mary leaves 11 children, Gordon Shue and wife, Sandy of Spring Grove, Galen Shue and wife, Stacy of Spring Grove, Jane Wentz and husband, Butch of Mechanicsburg, Diane Clapper and husband, Rick of Mechanicsburg, Gerald Shue and wife, Donna of Hanover, Debra Rickrode and husband, Gary of Hanover, David Shue of Thomasville, Daniel Shue and wife Brenda of Glenville, Judy Fausey and husband, Dennis of Muncy, Donna Shue of Camp Hill, and George Shue and wife, Karen of Paradise; 27 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; one great great grandson; and a brother, John Harris of Manchester MD. She was predeceased by a son Gary Shue, a sister Helen Sweisford and two brothers, Charles and George Harris.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jacob's (Stone) UCC Church, 5152 Stone Church Road, Glenville 17329.
The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc., 53 Main St., Glen Rock, is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be shared at geiple.com
Published in York Daily Record from May 29 to May 30, 2020.