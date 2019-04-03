|
Mary C. (Klunk) Smith
Dallastown - Mary C. (Klunk) Smith, 96 of York, formerly of Red Lion, passed away at The Haven at Springwood on Sunday, March 31st. She was the beloved wife of the late Paul P. Smith.
Mrs. Smith was born in Dallastown on April 9, 1922 and was the daughter of the late Charles E. and Catherine A. (Deller) Klunk.
Mary worked for Wolf's Cigar Factory of Red Lion and later as an assembler for Bendix Corporation. She was a long time member of the St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church of Dallastown. She enjoyed gardening and baking and was known to always be active and busy.
She is survived by her sisters, Cecilia Harmon and her husband Randal and Hilda Snyder. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by four brothers, Leon, Paul, Eugene and Joseph Klunk and two sisters, Anna Smith and Helena Schell.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 AM on Monday, April 8th at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 251 E. Main St., Dallastown, with Fr. Mark Weiss officiating. Prior to the funeral mass, a viewing will be held at the church on Monday, beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment to follow in the adjacent church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Joseph Church at the address listed above or to the .
The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., Dallastown is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2019