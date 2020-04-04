|
|
Mary Cathleen Ballerstein
York / Fogelsville - Mary Cathleen "Kiki" (Graham) Ballerstein, 94, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Health Center, Allentown. Having spent most of her life in York, PA, she spent her final years in Fogelsville, PA with her children.
Born to the late Henry and Elizabeth (Trahey) Graham in Wellsville, NY on February 6th, 1926. She is predeceased by her loving husband of 37 years, George B. Ballerstein and siblings, Jim, Georgia, Louie, Martha and Frannie. Left to mourn her passing are her children: Ann E. Giuffrida and Thomas G. Ballerstein of Fogelsville, PA and M. Ellen Ballerstein of Somers, MT. Grandchildren: Betsy Giuffrida of Catasauqua, PA, Michael Giuffrida of Fogelsville, PA, Erika (Ballerstein) Shelly of Mt Wolf, PA, Ryan Ballerstein of Mt Wolf, PA and Chad Laverdiere of Somers, MT. Also, her 5 great grandchildren.
She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in York. Kiki had a large family she was devoted to and cherished their times together. She enjoyed golf, playing Bridge, and other card games (Spite and Malice), and she particularly loved to win and was known as the "Card Shark"! She also enjoyed doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles. She cherished the friendships she had throughout her life in particular her "5 o' clockers" with her girlfriends and running with "The Herd". She was the heart and soul of her family.
A graveside service will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery on April 6th at 1pm for immediate family. A celebration of life will be planned at a future date.
Memorial contributions may be made to www.defeatmsa.org or Misericordia Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility of York, PA.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020