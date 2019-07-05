|
Mary D. Jones
York - Mary D. Jones, 86, died on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Manor Care Kingston Court.
She was the wife of the late Keith A. Jones.
Mary was born in Corning, NY on February 15, 1933, daughter of the late James Roland Dininny and Frances A. (Blatchley) Rogers.
Mary graduated from Addison Senior High School in New York. She was a member of Longstown United Methodist Church in York.
Mary is survived by three sons, Roland Keith Jones of York, Kevin A. Jones and his wife, Leslie of Missouri City, TX, and Kelley A. Jones and his wife, Rebecca of Red Lion; six grandsons; and five great grandchildren.
Following cremation, services will be held at a late date in Addison, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Longstown United Methodist Church, 2975 Carol Road, York, PA 17402.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 5, 2019