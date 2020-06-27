Mary E. Aughenbaugh
Dover - Mary E. Aughenbaugh, age 98, of Dover, died at 2:04 AM Friday, June 26, 2020, at York Hospital. She was the wife of the late Joseph J. Aughenbaugh.
Born May 22, 1922 in East Manchester Township, she was the daughter of the late Paul D. and Hilda M. (Shaffer) Loucks. She was a 1940 graduate of Manchester High School, and was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Manchester, and Mount Wolf VFW Post 2493 Auxilary.
Mrs. Aughenbaugh is survived by a grandson, Duane J. Aughenbaugh, and his wife Kellie, of York; three great grandsons, Aiden, Alexander, and Andrew; and a daughter-in-law, Eleanor Aughenbaugh, of York. She was also preceded in death by two sons, Dennis and Joseph Aughenbaugh; and a brother, Glenn Loucks.
Funeral services will be private, with her Pastor, The Rev. Beth Schlegel, STS, officiating. Burial will be in Manchester Lutheran Cemetery. William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Stroke Association, 4250 Crums Mill Road, Harrisburg PA 17112.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.