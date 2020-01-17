|
|
Mary E. (Myers) Bollinger
Shrewsbury - Mary E. (Myers) Bollinger, 93, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Jacob A. Bollinger. Born in Shrewsbury Twp., she was the daughter of the late Stella (Blouse) Myers.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020, from 12:00-1:00 p.m. at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 24 N. Second Street, New Freedom, PA. Funeral Service will follow on Thursday, at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Aaron Cope officiating. Interment will follow at New Freedom Cemetery.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 17 to Jan. 20, 2020