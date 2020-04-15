Services
Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA 17327
(717) 235-6822
Mary E. Geiselman

Mary E. Geiselman Obituary
Mary E. Geiselman

Jacobus - Mary Ellen (Stare) Geiselman went peacefully into the Lord's arms at home, surrounded by her four children, at 10:55 a.m. on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. She recently celebrated her 90th birthday.

Mary, known to all as "Nana", was born in Pleasant Grove, York County on April 1, 1930 to the late Lewis R. Stare and Alda D. (Ebersole) Stare.

Married in 1952 to the late Vernon R. Geiselman of Jacobus, PA, she retired from AMP in Jacobus, and was a seamstress in various sewing factories in the area. Mary was an active member of Christ United Methodist Church in Jacobus. She loved the Lord and portrayed that love to everyone she encountered. Her words to live by were, "Be kind and good to all you meet."

She enjoyed spending time at her beach house with family in Rehoboth Beach, DE, where she would play games and build "dribble castles" with her grandchildren. She liked to stroll the boardwalk while eating ice cream. At home, she would watch her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren learn to swim in her pool.

Survived by her sister: Rena; four children: Lorna, Bruce (Patsy), Robin (Mike) and Cheryl (Russ); ten grandchildren: Jennifer, Jeremy, Rachel, Jake, Richelle, Andrew, Reggie, Cortney, Rissa and Tori; 11 great grandchildren with the legacy continuing this summer by two.

Preceded in death by her husband: Vernon; two brothers: Wilbert and Leonard; one sister: Emma; and grandson: Brandon.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to "Care and Share" or the Church Building Fund at Christ UMC Jacobus, 200 N. Main Street Jacobus, PA 17407.

A private service will be held, and a celebration of life service will be determined at a later date.

The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc., 53 Main Street Glen Rock is assisting with the arrangements and condolences may be shared at geiple.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
