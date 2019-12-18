|
Mary E. "Rusty" Ginter
York - Mary Ellen (McKinley) "Rusty" Ginter, 88, died on Monday, December 16, 2019 at her residence. She was the wife of Gordon N. Ginter, Jr. The couple planned to celebrate their 57th wedding anniversary on January 5.
A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York with Pastor Allison Beaulieu officiating. A viewing will be from 2-3 p.m. prior to the service.
Born on May 13, 1931 in Pleasureville, she was a daughter of the late George A. and Anna A. (Buchar) McKinley. Rusty graduated from Temple University in 1957. She worked as a Registered Nurse and In-Service Director at Memorial Hospital for many years. She was "York's favorite CPR Instructor" and even enjoyed taking care of people when she wasn't on duty. Her life was dedicated to her family and she loved going to their cabin in Caledonia State Park. Rusty was also well known for her Christmas Eve open house.
Mrs. Ginter attended First Presbyterian Church of York.
Along with her husband, Gordon, Rusty leaves three sons, Mike Ginter and his wife, Donna of Reston, VA, Dave Ginter and his wife, Jenn of York and Jeff Ginter of Baltimore, MD; five grandchildren, Katie Edwards and her husband, Michael of St. Louis, MO, Nathan Ginter of York, Jake Ginter of York, Andrew Trudo and his wife, Aletta of Denver, CO and Sam Ginter of York; three great grandchildren, Alex, Matthew and Freya; sister, Jeanne Schroeder of York and 16 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by three sisters, Dorothy Wasser, Kay Fry and Carol Stackhouse; and her brother, George McKinley.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 225 East Market St., York, PA 17403 or the Salvation Army, 50 East King St., York, PA 17401.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019