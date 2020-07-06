Mary E. (Eurice) Gray
Crossroads - Mary E. (Eurice) Gray, 86, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020. Born in White Marsh, MD, she was the daughter of the late Sylvester George and Emma Mae (Weaver) Eurice. She was the wife of James C. "Bunky" Gray of Stewartstown, celebrating 64 years of marriage together.
Mary graduated from St. Stephen Catholic School, Bradshaw, MD; Class of 1953. She worked at Bon-Ton and then for Continental Insurance Company in York. She attended St. Joseph's Church in Dallastown for 43 years.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son Jeffrey J. Gray and his wife Brenda of White Marsh, MD; daughter Sandra A. Wilson and her husband John of Stewartstown; four grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; sister Theresa Huskins and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 10:00 - 11:00AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church; 315 N. Constitution Ave., New Freedom, PA 17349. A Funeral Liturgy will begin Wednesday at 11:00AM at the church with Rev. Benjamin Dunkelberger as the Celebrant. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.
All guests in attendance will be required to wear face masks, when entering the building. Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 19 S. Main St., Stewartstown is assisting the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Alzheimer's Association
; 2595 Interstate Drive Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.