Mary E. (Grove) Herr
York/Glen Rock - Our beloved mother, Mary Elizabeth (Grove) Herr entered into eternal rest on March 24, 2020 at Normandie Ridge. She is the wife of Roger G. Herr, who died in 2005, and had celebrated 45 years of marriage. They resided in Glen Rock for 41 years.
Mrs. Herr was born in Felton on July 3, 1937, to the late Charles E. Grove and Elizabeth (Flinchbaugh) Grove.
She was a member of Immanuel United Methodist Church in Glen Rock where she served on various committees. She volunteered with the Young Community Women's Club of Glen Rock and was an Assistant Girl Scout Leader with the Glen Rock Girl Scouts.
Mrs. Herr was a 1955 graduate of Red Lion High School. She worked as a nurse assistant at Friendship Elementary School and then began a 25-year career with the US Postal Service as a clerk in the Glen Rock and Shrewsbury post offices.
She is survived by daughters; Sue Good and husband, Jay; Elizabeth Boliek and husband, Steve; Barbara Ebaugh and husband, Mark; 10 grandchildren; Steve, Jr., Sarah, Megan, Cory, Andy, Dan, Adam, Emily, Katey and John; 12 great-grandchildren; a sister, Florine Harris and husband, Earl of York; a brother, Fred Grove and wife, Wendy of Arizona; sisters-in-law, Nancy Grove, Hilda Grove and Marilyn Gross and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Betty Grove, and brothers W. Francis Grove, Charles H. Grove, Donald B. Grove and great-granddaughter, Adrianna.
Private family graveside services will be held at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Our family extends its deepest love and gratitude to the Memory Care staff at Normandie Ridge for their devoted love and care of mother. A special thank you to the staff of Hospice and Community Care.
Memorial donations may be made to Our Daily Bread, York Rescue Mission and The Salvation Army, all of York.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020