Mary E. (Manchey) Lightner

Mary E. (Manchey) Lightner Obituary
Mary E. (Manchey) Lightner

Windsor Twp. - Mary E. (Manchey) Lightner, 79 of Windsor Township, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 15, 2020 at ManorCare Health Services - Dallastown.

Mrs. Lightner was born in Yoe on April 20, 1941 and was the daughter of the late Robert and Bernice (Smith) Manchey.

Mary was a 1959 graduate of Dallastown High School and a 1961 graduate of the Maryland Medical Secretarial School. She worked as a medical transcriptionist for most of her life.

She is survived by her sister, Ann L. Clark and her nephew, Joel Ehrhart and his wife Jackie.

Per Mary's wishes, following cremation a private graveside service will be held in Yoe Union cemetery.

The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., Dallastown is in charge of arrangements.

To share memories with the family please visit

eberlyfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 18 to May 20, 2020
