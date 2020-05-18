|
|
Mary E. (Manchey) Lightner
Windsor Twp. - Mary E. (Manchey) Lightner, 79 of Windsor Township, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 15, 2020 at ManorCare Health Services - Dallastown.
Mrs. Lightner was born in Yoe on April 20, 1941 and was the daughter of the late Robert and Bernice (Smith) Manchey.
Mary was a 1959 graduate of Dallastown High School and a 1961 graduate of the Maryland Medical Secretarial School. She worked as a medical transcriptionist for most of her life.
She is survived by her sister, Ann L. Clark and her nephew, Joel Ehrhart and his wife Jackie.
Per Mary's wishes, following cremation a private graveside service will be held in Yoe Union cemetery.
The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., Dallastown is in charge of arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 18 to May 20, 2020