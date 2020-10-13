Mary E. (Smith) LucasGwinn,MI - Mary "Libby" E. (Smith) Lucas, 89, of Gwinn, MI, formerly of York, passed away peacefully at her residence in Michigan, on Thursday, October 8, 2020.Mrs. Lucas was born in Lamar, WV on February, 2, 1931 and was the daughter of the late James and Bessie Lucas.Mary retired as a housekeeper for the Yorktowne Hotel after 20 years of service. She enjoyed spending time with her family and will be deeply missed.She is survived by her six children; numerous grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Winnie Schilling.A service to honor Mary's life will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 16th at The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., 104 W. Main St., Dallastown. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Friday and will begin at 10:00 AM until the start of the service. Interment to follow in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. COVID-19 guidelines and regulations will apply.To share condolences please visit